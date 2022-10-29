EESS Juniors edged out 32-30 in final regular season game

Meredith Wiebe of host East Elgin Secondary School made a blind pass to a teammate near the Woodstock College Avenue hoop during a Junior girls game on Thursday, Oct. 27. EESS was edged out 32-30 by College Avenue, and finished the regular season with a record of four wins and two losses. East Elgin’s will play in a Thames Valley Regional Southwest AA semifinal at home against Central Elgin Collegiate Institute, with a record of three wins and three losses, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 4:30 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)