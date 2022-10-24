MALAHIDE VOTES – Leitch, Cerna, Lewis, Glinski elected as councillors
Monday night, Oct. 24, The Township of Malahide posted the following municipal election results:
WARD 1 COUNCILLOR
Sarah Leitch – 331 (ELECTED)
David Rempel – 56
Garett Ashton – 15
WARD 3 COUNCILLOR
Rick Cerna – 153 (ELECTED)
Chris Sickini – 73
WARD 4 COUNCILLOR
Scott Lewis – 338 (ELECTED)
Rita Mcphail – 48
Davy Hildebrandt – 9
WARD 5 COUNCILLOR
Chester Glinski – 168 (ELECTED)
Kevin Ferguson – 160
Conn Froese – 18
Acclaimed were Mayor Dominique Giguère, Deputy Mayor Mark Widner and Ward 2 Councillor John H. Wilson.
See full coverage in the Oct. 26 edition. Results from other municipalities as they are announced.
