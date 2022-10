Aylmer Police are asking the public’s help to find Desiree McVety, 17.

Police, in an online posting, said she left a Water Street home in Aylmer on Tuesday, Oct. 4, between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

She is described as being five feet two inches tall and has long, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and blue running shoes, and was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on Desiree is asked to contact Aylmer Police.