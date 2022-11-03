EESS Jr. volleyball team third with perfect record

East Elgin Secondary School’s Junior boys volleyball team has become the third from EESS to end its regular season with an unbeaten record.

The team won six out of six games, its last a 3-1 victory over Central Elgin Collegiate Institute.

Scores were 19-25 against East Elgin, and then 26-24, 25-17 and 26-24 for EESS in a hotly-contested match.

The playoff schedule for Thames Valley Southeastern teams hasn’t yet been set.

East Elgin’s Junior boys football team, also with a perfect record in regular season, took on Clarke Road Secondary School in London in a semifinal on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and won handily, 42-7.

Again, the date for a final has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, EESS’s Senior boys football team, which didn’t have a victory during the entire regular season, managed to pull one out in a playoff game at H.B. Beal Secondary in London Wednesday, Nov. 2.

EESS won 14-6, with Ty Cadotte credited with two touchdowns and Austin Cook with a two-point conversion.