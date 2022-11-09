EESS Sr. basketball Eagles soar, Juniors fall

Host East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior girls basketball team won a Thames Valley Southeast AA semifinal against Central Elgin Collegiate Institute 51-4 on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Seniors advance to the AA Southeast final at EESS against Woodstock College Avenue Secondary School on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, East Elgin Juniors, again playing host to CECI in a Southeast AA semifinal on Tuesday lost that game 31-23, their first defeat of the regular and playoff season.