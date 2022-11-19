WOSSAA silver for Sr. Eagles

Megan Small of East Elgin Secondary School took a shot at host Stratford St. Michael’s Catholic Secondary School’s hoop during the final game of WOSSAA “AA” championships on Thursday, Nov. 17. East Elgin had won two earlier games, but lost 40-29 to St. Michael’s. However, EESS will get another chance as it advances to all-Ontario “AA” finals, being hosted against by St. Michael’s, from Thursday, Nov. 24, through Saturday, Nov. 26. More pictures from the WOSSAA tournament in the Nov. 23 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)