Shelby Laidlaw’s team in world gold medal game

Team Canada’s Under 18 Women’s Team competing in world championships in Sweden has advanced to the gold-medal round of the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament, with the only undefeated record in the event with four straight victories so far.

Shelby Laidlaw of Luton is on that team, scheduled to face Sweden, which Team Canada already defeated earlier in the tournament, in the final on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Sweden has a record of three wins and two losses in the competition.

Team Canada started the tournament strong with an 8-0 drubbing of Finland on Sunday, Jan. 8, followed by a 4-2 win over Sweden on Monday, Jan. 9, and a 3-1 victory over USA on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Shelby’s team earned a bye, and then narrowly downed Finland 3-2 in overtime in semifinals on Saturday, Jan. 14. (AE/Rob Perry)