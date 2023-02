Kolbie Kleinschmidt of Belmont Minor Hockey’s Under 9 team, after a face-off, rushed the puck into the Saugeen Shores’ end during a weekend tournament game at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event involved 20 U9 teams from across Southwestern Ontario. Belmont lost this game but won two others, only to lose again to Saugeen Shores in a semifinal. (AE/Rob Perry)