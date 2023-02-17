A win and a loss for EESS’s Senior boys basketball squad

Gavin Giesbrecht of host East Elgin Secondary School scored on a breakaway in a Thames Valley Southeast AA Senior boys semifinal against Woodstock Huron Park Secondary School on Tuesday, Feb. 14. EESS, which had a substantial lead at the half, staved off a renewed assault from HPSS in the final two quarters for a nail-biting 56-53 win. Two days later, East Elgin was bested by host Woodstock College Avenue Secondary School in the Southeast final, 68-53. (AE/Rob Perry)