BAD Girls Under 11 team ties St. Thomas in playoff

BAD (Belmont-Aylmer-Dorchester) Girls Under 11 goalie Natalie Visser deflected a shot from a St. Thomas player during a round-robin playoff game for the Western Ontario Girls Hockey League at East Elgin Community Complex on Tuesday night, Feb. 7. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. The nine teams in the league will be narrowed to four during the eight-game round-robin series, with semifinals to follow and then a championship game on April 1 at Komoka. (AE/Rob Perry)