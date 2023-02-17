EESS Seniors take silver in AA tournament

Ainsley Preszcator of host East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior girls volleyball team returned an Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute serve during the final match of a Thames Valley Southeast AA championship tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16. EESS defeated Tillsonburg Glendale three games to none in the opening match of the event, but lost to a strong Ingersoll squad in the final, three games to one. (AE/Rob Perry)