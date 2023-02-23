RECENT NEWS

Herbert Hildebrandt sentenced to probation, community service

February 23, 2023 | 1

Herbert Hildebrandt and his wife walk into court at the Elgin County Courthouse in St. Thomas on Friday October 22, 2021. Herbert is son of firebrand reverend Henry Hildebrandt and has been charged with assault.
Mike Hensen/The London Free Press/Postmedia Network

Herbert Hildebrandt of Malahide was sentenced Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, by Justice Mark Poland to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service for the December 2020 assault of Malahide resident Jack Dykxhoorn.

Mr. Hildebrandt was also fined $1,000 plus a victim surcharge of $300.

Mr. Hildebrandt, 37 at the time of the incident, was charged with assault after pushing Mr. Dykxhoorn, 84 at the time, to the ground. Mr. Dykxhoorn sustained injuries to his ribs.

The assault was in response to Mr. Dykxhoorn and some of his friends placing a “Be Kind, Wear a Mask” sign on John Street North road allowance near the driveway entrance to the Church of God in Aylmer.

The church and its members, including Mr. Hildebrandt, had taken a public stance against measures to help minimize the spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic.

Mr. Hildebrandt pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defence during the trial. Justice Poland found him guilty in August 2022.

More in the March 1 Aylmer Express.

Posted in News, News Headlines
  • Drake Larsen

    The science is clear now that masks don’t help to prevent contagion whatsoever. There’s nothing kind about them & they are actually quite detrimental to one’s health. If Mr Dykxhoorn hadn’t been out spreading this misinformation, the encounter never would have happened.