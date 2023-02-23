Herbert Hildebrandt sentenced to probation, community service

Herbert Hildebrandt of Malahide was sentenced Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, by Justice Mark Poland to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service for the December 2020 assault of Malahide resident Jack Dykxhoorn.

Mr. Hildebrandt was also fined $1,000 plus a victim surcharge of $300.

Mr. Hildebrandt, 37 at the time of the incident, was charged with assault after pushing Mr. Dykxhoorn, 84 at the time, to the ground. Mr. Dykxhoorn sustained injuries to his ribs.

The assault was in response to Mr. Dykxhoorn and some of his friends placing a “Be Kind, Wear a Mask” sign on John Street North road allowance near the driveway entrance to the Church of God in Aylmer.

The church and its members, including Mr. Hildebrandt, had taken a public stance against measures to help minimize the spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic.

Mr. Hildebrandt pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defence during the trial. Justice Poland found him guilty in August 2022.

More in the March 1 Aylmer Express.