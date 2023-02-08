Lighthouse to be collared

A collar and guy wires will be installed around Port Burwell lighthouse to keep it from collapsing.

Last year Bayham council was going to re-clad the lighthouse due to issues with leaking.

Outcry from the community that the heritage value of the lighthouse would be compromised with the new siding material resulted in the start of a process to assess its heritage value by consultant a+Link Architecture.

A preliminary report to councillors at their meeting Thursday, Jan. 5, suggested a structural assessment.

Following the assessment by representatives of a+Link and Jonathan Dee of Cooke and Associates Ltd. Consulting Engineers on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a decision was made to close the lighthouse and block the road for fear of it toppling over.

More details in the Feb. 15 edition of The Aylmer Express.