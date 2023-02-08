Malahide dumps truck purchase

Malahide councillors, at their meeting Thursday, Feb. 2, voted 4-3, to reject a $360,000 tender for a new, single-axle dump truck with snow plow, intended to replace a 2011 truck now in use.

The result came despite recommendations from staff and Mayor Dominique Giguère to accept the tender, which was the lower of two submitted.

Township managers argued that mounting repair costs, and a two-year wait before an ordered truck could be delivered, contributed to the need to proceed with the purchase.

They noted that the truck was a smaller plow than most in Malahide’s fleet, and was used to clear snow and municipal parking lots in places like Springfield and Port Bruce.

Mayor Giguère and councillors Sarah Leitch and Scott Lewis voted to buy the truck and plow equipment.

That was opposed by Deputy Mayor Mark Widner and councillors John Wilson, Rick Cerna and Chester Glinski.

