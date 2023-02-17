Southeast gold for EESS Girls hockey team

Host East Elgin Secondary School goalie Tess McCallum fended off a Lord Dorchester Secondary School assault on her net during the third in a best-of-five Thames Valley Southeast AA Girls hockey championship series at East Elgin Community Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 15. EESS led the series two games to none going in, but Lord Dorchester put up a stiff fight. The final result was a 5-4 overtime victory for East Elgin and the championship. More pictures in the Feb. 22 Express. (AE/Rob Perry)