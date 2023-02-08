TVDSB annexing Belmont school site
Thames Valley District School Board voted Tuesday, Jan. 31, to proceed with annexing 6.7 acres of vacant land in the Craigholme Estates subdivision in Belmont in order to build a new elementary school there.
The owner will be paid the “fair market value” for the property, as determined by a land appraiser.
Facilities Services and Capital Planning Superintendent Geoff Vogt said the board had been unable to come to a deal with the subdivision developer for the land, which had been approved for a school site by the Ontario Ministry of Education in June of 2020.
