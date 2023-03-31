Malahide man faces child pornography charges

A Malahide man, 57, has been charged with making, distributing and possession of child pornography by Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) announced on Friday, March 31, that the previous day, it and Elgin OPP had executed a search warrant in Malahide, following an investigation.

In addition to the child exploitation counts, the Malahide man was charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

The CSEU stated, “Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized.”

The Express is seeking more details from the CSEU, including if any local children were allegedly victimized.