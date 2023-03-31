Missing Malahide woman sought

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s help finding a woman identified only by the first name “Jennifer,” 33, of Malahide.

Constable Brett Phair of Elgin OPP said police wanted to ensure Ellen’s well-being.

A report about the missing woman was taken by Elgin OPP on Monday, March 27, at 9:06 a.m. She was last seen at a home on London Street in Tillsonburg.

She’s described as a white female, five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, long, straight blonde hair and tattoos on her wrist of the names “Oden,” “Jonah” and “Aaron.”

Ellen is known to frequent Aylmer, Tillsonburg and St. Thomas.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to telephone Elgin OPP