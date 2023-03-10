AMHA’s Under 15 Rep team defeats Delhi 4-1

Drew Thoonen of Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 15 Rep team kept his stick on the puck despite the efforts of a Delhi player during a first-round playoff game at East Elgin Community Complex on Thursday night, March 9. Aylmer won the game 4-1, completing the first round with a record of five wins and three losses. The team will next take on New Hamburg in a best-of-three series starting the weekend of March 18, with the winner to advance to Ontario Minor Hockey finals in Barrie March 31 through April 2. More pictures are inside. (AE/Rob Perry)