Brenda Haayema delivered a rock during a bonspiel hosted by the Day Ladies League at Aylmer Curling Club on Wednesday, March 15. The six-team spiel was won by Linda Allard, Judy Vardon, Bernice Tracey and Marilyn Monk of Ingersoll District Curling Club. More photos in the March 22 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)