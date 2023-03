Keegan Howe, 8, of host Golden Feather Archery Club prepared to loose an arrow during the Tri-County indoor championships at Columbus Club in Aylmer on Saturday, March 4. Teams from Elgin, Norfolk and Jarvis competed, divided into three youth and 10 adults squads. This was the first Tri-County meet since one held just before COVID public health restrictions were implemented in 2020. (AE/Rob Perry)