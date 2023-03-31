Planned Belmont school just got bigger

A much-delayed new public elementary school to be built in Belmont will see its expected capacity grow to 507 pupils from the previously approved 354, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Rob Flack announced on Friday, March 31.

He said the provincial government had approved an expansion of the previous plan, as well as additional funding of $3.4-million, bringing Ontario’s total investment to $12.1-million.

MPP Flack, in a statement, said that when Education Minister Stephen Lecce visited the area last autumn, “We learned that the future Belmont elementary school would not have enough classroom capacity when opened.

“I am very appreciative that our government and the Minister of Education responded so quickly to alleviate this potential problem.”

Minister Lecce was quoted as saying, “By building the new state-of-the-art Belmont Public School, as well as investing in tutoring and mental health supports for the year ahead, we are getting students in Belmont back on track now and well into the future.

“While we make progress building this new school to support hard-working parents, we remain committed to keeping students in more normal classrooms with extra curriculars, sports and clubs.”

More details in the April 5 edition of The Aylmer Express.