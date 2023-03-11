Touring the forest at Springwater syrup festival

A wagonload of participants in the annual Maple Syrup Festival got a guided tour from “Ranger Em” Febrey of the forest at Springwater Conservation Area in beautiful, sunny weather on Saturday, March 11. The festival was reportedly busy, with tours of the sugar shanty where maple syrup is made, snowshoeing and a pancake house. The festival continues through to Sunday, March 19. More pictures in the March 15 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)