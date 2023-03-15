Employee, 18, dies in workplace incident

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat reported on Wednesday, March 15, that a worker, 18, at Elgin Feeds on John Street North had died as the result of an industrial accident that occurred at 10:45 a.m.

The male employee was working in the area of a grain elevator when he lost his footing and fell into a shaft, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, where he died.

The federal Department of Labour had been notified and would be conducting an investigation, Chief Horvat said.