Mason Matthews of host Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 13 Rep team looked for a teammate to pass to during the final game for their age division in an annual year-end weekend Rep tournament at East Elgin Community Complex on Sunday, April 2. Aylmer lost the hard-fought game to Milton 2-1 in overtime, after nearly 10 of its shots rang off the goal post instead of going in, and had to settle for the silver medal. (AE/Rob Perry)