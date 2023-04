Nikola Vaessen, left, and Aniela Becerla Caceres of Port Stanley and District Leos gave a reluctant dog a wash during a fundraiser at the Pet Valu store in St. Thomas on Saturday, April 15. The Leos were raising money to train dog guides for the blind, and also plan a fundraising walk for the same purpose in Pinafore Park in St. Thomas on Sunday, May 28. (AE/Rob Perry)