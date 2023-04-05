Police seek hit-and-run driver

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver, believed to be in his mid-50s, of a dark-coloured Ford sports-utility vehicle with a missing rear window who fled the scene of a collision that injured a motorcyclist, 24.

Const. Brett Phair said the crash took place at the intersection of John Wise Line and Quaker Road in Central Elgin on Tuesday, April 4, at about 6:54 p.m.

Police, paramedics and Central Elgin firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Paramedics were first to arrive and found the injured motorcyclist, who was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle being sought by police would have considerable damage to the front and driver’s side, Const. Phair stated. Police are urging the driver who fled, or the owner of the SUV, to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or might have “dash cam” video of the intersection or nearby roads at about that time is also asked to contact Elgin OPP.

(AE/contributed by Elgin OPP)