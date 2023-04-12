Rezoning rejected to convert store to apartments

Aylmer councillors voted 4-3 on Wednesday, April 5, to reject an application to rezone 230 John St. N., formerly a Home Hardware store, into an eight-unit apartment building.

The store is now owned by Mike Hutchinson Properties Inc.

No neighbours objected to the proposed rezoning, but a narrow majority of councillors did. Their concerns included the loss of commercial space and the relatively small size of the proposed apartments.

