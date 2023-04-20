Two injured in home invasion

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a “home invasion” that left two residents injured at a house on Nova Scotia Line in Malahide on Tuesday, April 18, at about 6:25 p.m.

Four unknown persons forced their way into the home and stole cash and other items. Two residents were home at the time., and both suffered injuries Constable Brett Phair described as “non-life threatening” after an altercation with the home invaders.

The four suspects fled the scene in a motor vehicle.

Const. Phair said police believed the incident was not a threat to others in the area, but reminded everyone “to be aware of their personal safety at all times.”