Aylmer mayor, deputy seek return of police to schools

Aylmer Mayor Jack Couckuyt and Deputy Mayor Pete Barbour want to see police return to routine visits to local schools.

At a town council meeting Wednesday, May 17, Deputy Mayor Barbour said Thames Valley District School Board had, since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, denied access to police to deliver safety messages and programming to children in classrooms.

Faith-based schools in Aylmer and area had all seen the wisdom of bringing officers into classrooms, he continued, and Aylmer Const. Ben Shaw delivered an excellent program called, “Be the Real You.”

He hoped TVDSB would soon reconsider its “anti-police stance.

“Police are not the problem. Police are part of the solution.”

