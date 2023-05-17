Celebrating 75 years of “Optimism”

Aylmer Optimist Club held a banquet and danced to live music as members and guests celebrated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the club on Saturday, May 13, at Saxonia Hall.

“It turned out really well,” President Linda Stewart said the following day. “It was nice to have the bigwigs there,” including Aylmer Mayor Jack Couckuyt and Elgin-Middlesex-London MP Karen Vecchio and MPP Rob Black, as well as high-ranking representatives of Optimist International.

“Everyone really liked the band,” and the dancing to 1980s music afterward was enthusiastic, Ms. Stewart said.

About 112 tickets were sold for the event, and the planning for the banquet started a year ago.

Another celebration would be held later this year, to involve all the children in Aylmer. The motto of the Optimist Club is “Friend of Youth.”

