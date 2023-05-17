Cycling for a Cure at EESS

Grade 12 students Greg Killough, left, and Katie Dance spent time on exercise bikes in the East Elgin Secondary School gymnasium as they participated in “Cycle for the Cure” on Wednesday, May 17. They were part of the “Holy Walk-amolies” team. Ms. Dance is a member of EESS’s Leadership Class, which held the cycling event to raise money ahead of a “Relay for Life” for cancer research to be held at the high school on Friday, June 2. Community teams are being urged to join the relay, which starts at 11 a.m., with cancer survivors taking a lap at 11:30 a.m., and continues through to 11 p.m. The cycling event raised about $420 for the cause. (AE/Rob Perry)