Dog sought in biting in Port Stanley

Southwestern Public Health is seeking help to identify a dog that bit someone at Little Creek Park in Port Stanley on Sunday, May 7, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., to determine if it had been vaccinated against rabies.

The dog was described as a small Dachshund with a solid brown coat and short hair. The owner had two such dogs at the park, and one escaped its leash and bit someone.

Identifying the dog and its vaccination status would allow the victim and health care provider to decide what medical action might be needed, SWPH stated.

The owner, or anyone with information, should contact Health Inspector Akhilesh Bhatt, the health unit urged.