Host East Elgin Secondary School goalie Brendan Giesbrecht snagged a Central Elgin Collegiate Institute shot on his net during a boys soccer game on Tuesday, May 16. EESS took the win 5-1 and stands in second place in TVRAA South with three wins and a tie, just behind St. Joseph’s Catholic High School with four wins. EESS will face St. Joe’s in the final regular game of the season at East Elgin on Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)