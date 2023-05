Jamie Stahlbaum of host East Elgin Secondary School lined up a kick during a girls soccer game against Central Elgin Collegiate Institute on Tuesday, May 16. EESS blanked CECI 3-0, with East Elgin goalies Adrianna Borm and Kaitlyn McInnis sharing the shutout. EESS will play its final game of the regular season at home against St. Joseph’s Catholic High School on Thursday, May 18, at 11 a.m. (AE/Kenzie Friesen)