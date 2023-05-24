More calls for roundabout

Malahide councillors continue to demand that Elgin replace the current crash-prone intersection of county-owned Imperial Line and Ron McNeil Road with a traffic roundabout.

At a meeting Thursday, May 18, Councillor Rick Cerna said yet another crash had occurred two days earlier at the intersection, the fourth or fifth since January.

He suggested Malahide pressure Elgin County to again review the situation there. “We’ve got to do something with that intersection,” and the only likely solution was a roundabout.

He’d also heard that London was doubling installation of photo radar and red-light cameras at intersections in that city.

