Most support hockey merger

Most of the 25 participants in a “town hall” session Friday, May 26, on a planned one-year pilot program that would merge minor hockey Rep teams from Aylmer and Belmont under a new “East Elgin” banner were supportive of the test that will start in September.

The only exceptions were Gary Rabbets and Eugene Lindsay, old guard members with years and countless hours of volunteer experience as Aylmer Minor Hockey board members in the past.

Mr. Rabbets in particular said he was opposed to the proposed merger, saying it would eliminate the pride of community that came from playing under a specifically Aylmer banner.

