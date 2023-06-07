Air quality warning issued

Southwestern Public Health is warning local residents that air quality would continue to worsen through Thursday because of smoke from ongoing forest fires in Northeastern Ontario and Quebec drifting into the region.

Environment Canada first issued an advisory for Oxford County on June 5 and Elgin County on June 6.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, the provincial air quality health index for the region stood at 3, representing a low risk to health, or 5, a moderate risk, in different parts of the region.

The province is predicting those numbers to increase to 7 or 8, considered a high risk to health, Wednesday night and through Thursday.

“Wildfire smoke can harm health, even if you cannot smell it. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include sore or watery eyes, runny nose, eye irritation, coughing, and headache. For the general population, it is recommended to reduce strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities.

“Also consider: Staying inside if you have breathing difficulties; Being sure the house does not get too warm when windows and doors are closed to keep smoke out; Wearing a respiratory mask (N95, KN95) when outdoors is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event and can provide a false sense of security.

“Those who are at-risk, such as people who have asthma, lung disease or heart disease, or older adults, children, pregnant women, and those who work outdoors, may have a higher degree of health effects due to wildfire smoke and should evaluate their individual health risks.”