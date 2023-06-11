Cat-killing dogs sought

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the owner of two dogs allegedly responsible for the deaths of two cats in separate incidents in Sparta recently.

Constable Brett Phair of Elgin OPP said one dog was possibly an Akita breed with white and fluffy fur and the other possibly a Burmese Mountain dog with longer, brown scruffy and unkempt fur.

Police first received a report of two dogs running loose near Eva Circé-Côté French Immersion Public School in Sparta on Tuesday, May 16.

Before police arrived, the two dogs entered a nearby property and fatally injured a cat.

Police were unable to find the dogs or their owner at that time but did notify the cat’s owner.

On Tuesday, June 6, police received a report that two dogs had entered a property on North Street in Sparta and attacked a cat, which also died of its injuries.

Const. Phair said OPP wanted to speak to the owner of the dogs.

He reminded all dog owners to familiarize themselves with Ontario’s Dog Owners Liability Act.

“Under this act, the owner of a dog shall exercise reasonable precautions to prevent it from biting or attacking a person or domestic animal; or from behaving in a manner that poses a menace to the safety of the public.

“Further, the owner of a dog could be liable if the dog bites or attacks another person or domestic animal. Please ensure that you are able to maintain control of your dog at all times to prevent any potential injuries to others or to the dog itself.”