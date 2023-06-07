Outdoor fires banned

Fire chiefs in St. Thomas and Elgin County have issued an immediate ban on all open-air and recreational fires.

In a statement, they said, “Open air fires are defined as any fire outside of a building and include bonfires, campfires, burn barrels, outdoor fireplaces/chimineas or any other fires set in open air.

“Although there is some variation across Elgin County, dry conditions are consistent throughout. This fire ban is being imposed due to the extreme dryness of vegetation in the area and shall remain in effect until further notice.”

Anyone discovering an open-air fire should report it immediately to 911, the fire chiefs said. “Do not delay reporting while attempting to control or extinguish the fire.

“All burn permits are now suspended. No burn permits will be issued until after the ban is lifted.”

Bayham Fire Chief Harry Baranik said the ban would not apply to propane barbecues, which were considered a “contained” fire, or to charcoal barbecues, which were considered a smoldering fire rather than an open burn.