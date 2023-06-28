Smoky haze covers area

A smoky haze descended on Aylmer and area on Tuesday afternoon, June 27, as smoke from forest fires in Northeast Ontario drifted south. On Wednesday, June 28, Southwestern Public Health issued a special advisory, warning that the air quality index for the region was expected to reach 10 or higher.

The health unit recommended everyone reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities, especially if experiencing symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

“At-risk populations,” such as children, pregnant women, older adults or those with asthma, lung or heart disease or who worked outdoors should avoid strenuous activity, and children and the elderly should stay indoors. (AE/Rob Perry)