VW neighbours seeking compensation

Central Elgin residents around the edges of the proposed new Volkswagen electric-vehicle battery plant are calling for compensation for suddenly finding themselves with a “gigafactory” as a neighbour.

They lined up to convey that message at a public hearing about proposed rezoning for the north side of Highway 3, between the road and a railway line to the north that will be the southern end of the battery plant. The land to be rezoned is between Yarmouth Centre Road and Centennial Avenue.

Central Elgin, in recognition of the coming plant, decided to change the zoning on the lands it still retained within its boundaries (the gigafactory site itself has been absorbed into St. Thomas through provincial legislation) from commercial and light industrial to light and general industrial, though not heavy industrial.

