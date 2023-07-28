Aylmer, Malahide battle over Complex

Long-simmering tensions between Aylmer and Malahide councils over the operation of the East Elgin Community Complex boiled over during recent meetings.

Aylmer, in brief, made public a legal report it had received on the Complex and its future.

Malahide councillors expressed outrage that the town had made the move unilaterally and voted to withdraw from an ad hoc committee examining how the Complex was governed.

Instead, any further such discussions will have to take place during meetings of the full Complex board, which included all the council members from both communities.

For further details, read the July 26 edition of The Aylmer Express.