Big crowd out for Pawsitively Elgin

Pawsitively Elgin, a fundraiser for two local animal rescue services, attracted a big crowd to Springwater Conservation Area on Saturday, July 22. The event involved 120 vendors and a variety of special events and games. Here, volunteer Jenn Mantel, left, painted the nails of Kelly Alexander’s dog, Chia, in a “VIP” tent for canines. Ms. Alexander is from Guelph but worked some years ago as a lifeguard in Port Stanley. She said she and Mink were glad to have made the trip down for Pawsitively Elgin. (AE/Rob Perry)