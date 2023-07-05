Four Aylmer residents charged in Outlaws drug, guns busts

Four Aylmer residents were among a dozen charged in the region for alleged drug and firearms crimes connected to the Outlaws motorcycle gang after an investigation that started with town police spread to other communities and the “Biker Enforcement Unit” of the Ontario Provincial Police.

One of the four Aylmer residents was identified by police as a member of the Outlaws, while others were considered “associates” of the club.

Search warrants were executed at three sites in Aylmer, including one business, on June 27 as “Project Derailleur” as the investigation was titled by police, came to its culmination. Search warrants were also executed the same day in other communities, including St. Thomas.

Opioids were seized as well as a variety of prohibited weapons, including a military-style assault carbine and, what came as an unpleasant surprise to police, two sniper rifles.

