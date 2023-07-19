Homeless encampment “dismantled” in St. Thomas

St. Thomas Police announced on Wednesday afternoon, July 19, that the city had dismantled a “fortified” homeless encampment on Victor Drive, following a violent assault on an adult male residing there in the early-morning hours of Tuesday, July 18.

The encampment had taken root on a vacant private property in recent weeks, police stated. The victim of the assault had been attacked with weapons, and had to be taken to hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police secured the site and investigative teams attended. The assault remains under investigation.

Mayor Joe Preston was quoted as saying, “Homelessness and precarious housing continue to impact people and create both challenging and complex situations that need to be addressed. The city works diligently and in partnership with all stakeholders in the community to provide options and supports to all, including those most vulnerable.

“As best as possible, the city has and will take continued action to ensure the safety and well-being of all of its residents and the security of both public and private property.”

The statement continued that, on Wednesday morning, with support from other community services, the city dismantled an “unsanctioned fortified structure on private property.”

Police said, “Encampments of those experiencing homelessness and substance use disorders have become a fixture in cities of all sizes. While it is understood that people who are unsheltered seek out and create encampments for a number of complex reasons, local infrastructure, walking trails, and parks are investments provided to be enjoyed by all residents without fears of becoming a victim of crime.

“In recent weeks, encampments throughout the city have prevented the public from using certain spaces. Countless residents have contacted the City and the St. Thomas Police Service looking for answers and a response to this growing trend.

“The STPS and City have deployed a number of strategies surrounding the increase in encampments in our community. We have established important community partnerships. Through these collaborative efforts, we actively seek and create housing options that provide support to those most in need.

Heather Sheridan, director of social services for St. Thomas and Elgin, said, “Individuals impacted by today’s activities have been offered and received assistance and support. We know that affordable and supportive housing is the solution to ending homelessness and we will continue our efforts to reach that goal in St. Thomas.”

St. Thomas Police Chief Marc Roskamp said, “Encampments can be unsafe and dangerous places and that is precisely what was located this morning on Victor Drive. A compassionate approach was deployed to remove and relocate those individuals that were living at this location.

“This site offered zero opportunity for moving out of homelessness. Officers recovered stolen property at the encampment site which is very concerning and will be investigated to link rightful owners to their property.

“As a collective, we are committed to ensuring community safety and well-being for all residents, holding accountable those that choose to commit crimes, and support and connect to healthy pathways those that choose encampments to live.”