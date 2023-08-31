Boat abandoned in Port Stanley

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police officers are trying to determine why a sailboat was abandoned docked to a pier in the Port Stanley.

Const. Brett Phair said police received a report Wednesday, Aug. 30, that a boat had been docked alongside the pier on the west side of the harbour on Friday, Aug. 25, at about 1:15 p.m.

Two white males in their mid-50s were seen unloading several items off the boat and putting them into a Home Depot rental van. They then drove away.

OPP want to speak to those men, or the boat’s owner.