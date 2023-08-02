Foam Party at Springfield library

Young Summer Reading Club members from Springfield and Belmont cavorted in soap bubbles during a “Foam Party” that was part of Summer Reading Club events for the two branches, and which was held at Malahide Community Place in Springfield Thursday morning, July 27. A total of 58 braved threatening clouds to participate. Bumbling Bert’s Micro-Bubble Foam Dance Party, the company that provided foam and music, had been sponsored by the South Dorchester (Lyons) Optimist Club. Weekly free events for club members are being held at all Elgin County library branches this summer. More pictures in the Aug. 2 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)