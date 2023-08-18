“Magic mushroom” shop searched, charge laid

St. Thomas Police have charged a London resident, 39, with possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking after a store recently opened at 309 Talbot St. allegedly selling psilocybin, more commonly known as psychedelic “magic mushrooms.”

In a news release Friday, Aug. 18, St. Thomas Police stated they had acted swiftly after hearing public concerns about the open sale of the mushrooms at “Fun Guyz.”

That store is part of a chain of retail outlet in several Ontario municipalities specializing in the sale of psilocybin products, police said. But the mushrooms remained a “classified substance” under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police officers executed a search warrant at the store on Thursday, Aug. 17, and arrested the London resident at that time.

Officers seized 7.15 kilograms of alleged psilocybin, with an estimated value of $71,504.