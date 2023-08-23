Over 300 riders turn out for 3 Port Tour

The over 300 riders who participated in the 11th 3 Port Tour on Saturday, Aug. 19, enjoyed “a perfect day for riding,” Aylmer Bicycling Club President Brett Hueston said afterward.

The day before the bicycle ride, covering routes of 50-, 100- and 160-kilometres, had been very windy, the day after was much warmer and humid.

But the weather Saturday offered, at worst, light winds, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-20s C.

As a result, ride organizers went through a lot less drinking water for participants, despite a similar number of riders, he said.

